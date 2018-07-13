Spotlight on the News: Ross on "Healing American Democracy" & White on his American Story

Chuck Stokes
4:22 PM, Jul 13, 2018

Spotlight host Chuck Stokes (left) with Doug Ross.

Lori Carriere
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit businessman W. Bernard White (left) with Spotlight host Chuck Stokes.

Donald James
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ Detroit -

On Sunday, July 15, Spotlight on the News will interview two prominent Detroiters about their new books challenging our society. Educator and former public official Doug Ross has written a new book called: Healing American Democracy: Going Local and construction company owner W. Bernard White has released his company legacy book called: White Construction: An American Story…Built in Detroit.

 

Spotlight on the News, now in its 53rd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top