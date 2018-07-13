WXYZ Detroit -

On Sunday, July 15, Spotlight on the News will interview two prominent Detroiters about their new books challenging our society. Educator and former public official Doug Ross has written a new book called: Healing American Democracy: Going Local and construction company owner W. Bernard White has released his company legacy book called: White Construction: An American Story…Built in Detroit.

