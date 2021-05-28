What the Republican 'dream ticket' for Governor next year could be

(WXYZ) — The top cop at the top of the ticket and the veteran politician in the number two slot. That could be the Republican ticket for governor next year.

Some are calling it the dream team: James Craig and Candice Miller.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig retires on Monday - Memorial Day. I asked him, is the timing of the retirement is being driven by the political schedule? Or would he have retired anyway?

Chief Craig answered, “I'm not sure what I would have done Jim, and I'm not gonna go on that deep in the weeds on why I made the decision. But you're trying to do is go through a back door with me you've been interviewing me for my entire eight years. So the thing I was saying to you. Come again come another way.”

Chief Craig is melancholy presiding over the last class of cadets graduating and becoming the new Detroit Police Officers. This is where James Craig started at age 19, 44 years ago.

“I gotta tell you, it's, it's difficult. I've been doing this job all my life, basically, and so it really touches me as personal,” he told them.

Candice Miller is the Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, elected in 2016. Before that, she was elected to Congress from 2003 to 2016. Before that eight years, two terms as Michigan Secretary of State. And before that Macomb County Treasurer.

I asked Miller if she’s running for Lt. Governor.

All she would say is, “I’m happy in my current job.”

She did not say no. I’ve known Miller for years. She’s always direct. No means no. Sources say she’s waiting to see who wins the Republican Primary next year in the race for Governor.

It has been widely reported that Miller has said no to her party leaders to running for the top job.

Chief Craig tells me, he has not met Candice Miller. He also says he’s going to take some time to decompress after June first before he announces his plans for the future.

