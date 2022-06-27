WXYZ-TV and our Scripps sisters stations in Grand Rapids and Lansing are partnering with the Michigan Republican Party to host the third Gubernatorial primary debate.

The debate is being held in Detroit ahead of the August GOP primary. It will take place on July 20, 2022, at 7:00 pm EST and be moderated by our own Chuck Stokes, as well as Doug Reardon from WXMI and Elle Meyers from WSYM. It will be simulcast across the state on all three stations.

“We look forward to working with the Michigan Republican Party to bring a lively debate to Scripps' extensive network, so that voters can make informed decisions come primary day in Michigan,” said Stokes in a news release. "Debates are the best way for voters to understand the policies each candidate hopes to implement if elected, and how they will shape the future of our state."

“We’re proud to be working with Scripps, and well-known reporters and debate moderators Chuck Stokes, Doug Reardon, and Elle Meyers, to bring the candidates' visions into the homes of all Michiganders," said Ron Weiser, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. “It's important that voters are able to hear what each candidate has to offer, as well as how they will turn our state right side up after four years of turmoil, and we are looking forward to providing another opportunity for people to tune in to change as they will decide who they want to carry the Republican banner into November as we work to defeat Gretchen Whitmer.”