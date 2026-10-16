DETROIT (WXYZ) — Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Republican Congressman John James squared off Thursday night in their second gubernatorial debate, clashing over a range of issues that included data centers, healthcare costs, energy prices and Michigan's economic future.

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Benson, James spar over data centers, cost of living in second Michigan governor debate

The debate, held at WDIV studios in downtown Detroit, featured sharp exchanges as both candidates sought to draw contrasts with one another ahead of the election.

James criticized Benson's record in statewide office, arguing Michigan needs a different approach to leadership.

“Michigan has been on fire and she’s been in Lansing for eight years holding the can,” James said. “Maybe we should try something different.”

Courtesy: WDIV-Local 4

Benson responded with attacks of her own, accusing James of putting personal interests ahead of Michigan residents.

“My opponent is only in this for himself,” Benson said. “In just four short years in Congress, he’s become a multimillionaire.”

Courtesy: WDIV-Local 4

One of the most heavily discussed topics of the night was the future of data centers in Michigan, a growing issue in communities weighing the potential economic benefits against concerns about water use, energy consumption and noise.

Benson said Michigan should establish safeguards that protect local communities while allowing development.

“We have to put guardrails in place to protect local voices,” Benson said, adding that data center companies should be responsible for their own energy demands and comply with community benefit agreements.

James argued local residents should have the final say on whether projects move forward in their communities.

“If you want a data center, fine. If you don’t want a data center, fine,” James said. “It should be up to you and not the powerful people in Lansing.”

The candidates also outlined competing plans to address the rising cost of living.

Benson pointed to proposals focused on reducing healthcare costs, expanding affordable childcare and increasing housing affordability.

“My plan will actually ensure that we are working with you to drive down the cost of healthcare and invest in clean energy infrastructure to reduce the cost of energy,” she said.

James emphasized lowering energy costs by rolling back regulations.

“There’s no reason Indiana and Ohio should have double-digit lower energy rates than us,” James said.

Other issues raised during the debate included gas prices, education and Michigan’s relationship with Canada.

For some voters, however, the focus wasn't on the political attacks.

“I’m going to have to find out which candidate has that kind of focus, not bashing the other politician, but just telling me what you’re going to do,” said Lakeisha Conley, an undecided voter. “I don’t care if they’re doing bad. Tell me you’re good.”

Detroit resident Carolyn Preston said she wants Michigan’s next governor to be transparent and focused on serving residents.

“Someone to be transparent and someone who is for the state of Michigan, not themselves,” Preston said.

The debate marked another opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates as the race for Michigan governor continues to take shape.