Pontiac animal shelter feeding pets Thanksgiving meals; here’s how you can help

Michigan Animal Rescue League
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An animal shelter in Pontiac is continuing its tradition of feeding holiday meals to pets that are spending Thanksgiving there, and they’re asking the community for help.

The Michigan Animal Rescue League will be providing dog- and cat-friendly versions of classic holiday favorites including savory green beans and creamy sweet potatoes.

Animal lovers can sponsor a Thanksgiving meal with a $25 donation.

Meals are prepared by MARL staff and volunteers, along with the “Head Chef of Thanksgiving Meals.”

The organization will capture photos and videos of the heartwarming moments for people to watch on social media on Thanksgiving Day.

“Our Thanksgiving Meal program is about bringing joy not only into the lives of the animals we care for, but also into the lives of those who make our work possible,” MARL Executive Director Magee Humes said in a statement. “Our donors make these moments of love and happiness happen, and we love sharing that joy right back with them. We invite everyone to follow along and share in the fun on Thanksgiving Day- you make the celebration possible.”

If you’d like to donate, visit marl.org. You can watch the pets enjoy their meals on the MARL’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages.

