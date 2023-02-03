Pontiac-based shelter plans on expanding headquarters, allowing for 5 times the shelter capacity

(WXYZ) — Lighthouse, the nonprofit providing housing and support services for Oakland County families in need plans to expand its headquarters in 2024. The $20 million renovations will increase the shelter's short-term shelter capacity by 400%.

According to the non-profit, if the site plan is approved, the renovations will be completed by 2025.

“Poverty is a real – and growing – problem in Oakland County. This campus will help us better address the lack of affordable housing, public transportation, and support services that threaten the health and vitality of our entire community and local economy," Lighthouse CEO Ryan Hertz said.

Lighthouse says its Pontiac-based location will become a one-stop shop for residents in need. Its Woodward Avenue location will not only be secluded, but also include a Housing Opportunity Center, short-term interim housing in apartments and private quarters, a free grocery store, case manager support, and more.

"The Lighthouse Campus is a truly game-changing opportunity for us to provide a long-term, sustainable response to the poverty and inequity impacting thousands of people in our community,” Hertz said. "For too long, the problem of poverty has been ignored in our community. But we can’t ignore it any longer."

According to Lighthouse, 75% of its shelter guests exit successfully into housing. 95% of clients enrolled in Lighthouse's year-long follow-up care program retain their housing.

