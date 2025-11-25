Pontiac couple charged with child abuse & torture, accused of starving children

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac couple is facing multiple felonies for allegedly starving two boys, ages 9 and 11, who were under their care.

Auturo Bazan-Perez, 43, and his wife, Dulce Crystal Bazan Castillo, 42, have been charged with multiple counts of first-degree child abuse and torture.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called by hospital workers on November 17 about a 9-year-old boy who weighed 33 pounds and had bruises on his body. Officials say the parents took the boy to the hospital and said he was suffering from a medical condition. The boy did not have a pulse when deputies arrived and had to be airlifted to another hospital for care, officials say.

During an investigation, deputies also discovered a “severely malnourished” 11-year-old living in the home. He was taken to the hospital and both boys, officials say, are stable.

The sheriff’s office said the boys were unenrolled from school in September, with the father claiming they were moving back to Mexico.

Officials say the boys were not allowed to leave their bedroom, the windows were screwed shut and the glass was painted so the boys could not see the outside.

During the arraignment, Detective Allie Michales testified that one of the children disclosed that he was terrified of his stepmother, Dulce, and that he had sustained injuries from her, including her stepping on his neck, leg and feet.

The detective also said there are multiple reports that one of the children was found digging in the trash for food at school and hoarding food.

Detectives said that both children arrived at school with their pockets sewn shut after food was sent home with them, and their backpacks were taken away after they were found concealing food in the linings.

“The child abuse cases we are seeing right now are nothing short of heartbreaking and enraging,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “In this case especially, the suffering these children endured might have been stopped sooner had the legislation I called on the Legislature to pass been enacted — a simple, common-sense safeguard that would prevent a child from being unenrolled from school without verified confirmation of their safety and status elsewhere. No child should ever fall through the cracks like this. We will not rest until those responsible are held fully and unequivocally accountable.”

According to the sheriff’s office, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were also living in the home, but appeared to be healthy. They were also removed from the home by Child Protective Services.

Officials say child abuse and torture charges were also filed against the 24-year-old son of the mother, who was also living in the home. Officials described him as a “disciplinarian.”

“It’s unconscionable that anyone, let alone parents, would willfully starve children,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “The allegations in this case are horrifying. My thoughts right now are with these children and the caregivers working to help them recover from what appears to be a nightmare situation.”

A probable cause conference for the couple has been set for December 4, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for December 11 in 50th District Court.

