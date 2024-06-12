Watch Now
News

Actions

Pontiac man dead, girlfriend hospitalized after shooting at convenience store

Oakland County Sheriff urging people not to drink and drive this St. Patrick's Day
WXYZ
Oakland County Sheriff urging people not to drink and drive this St. Patrick's Day
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 12, 2024

PONTIAC, Mich. — A Pontiac man is dead and his girlfriend has been hospitalized after an ex-boyfriend shot them at a convenience store, after police say the couple tried to assault him.

It happened Tuesday evening (June 11), just before 11:30 p.m. at a convenience store in the 600 block of Cesar Chavez in Pontiac.

Witnesses say that 21-year-old ex-boyfriend was at the counter when he was assaulted by Darien Bragg, 23, and his girlfriend, who police say previously dated the 21-year-old. Authorities say that all three people fell to the ground, with Bragg and the girlfriend hitting him.

The ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot at Bragg. Police say the bullet struck both Bragg and the girlfriend. Bragg died after being shot in the chest, while the girlfriend — a 23-year-old woman that police did not name — was shot in the stomach and was hospitalized, where she remains in serious condition.

After the shooting, the ex-boyfriend attempted to pay for his merchandise and waited for police to arrive. The Oakland County Sheriff says the case will be sent to prosecutors, with charges pending.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard