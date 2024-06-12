Pontiac man dead, girlfriend hospitalized after shooting at convenience store

PONTIAC, Mich. — A Pontiac man is dead and his girlfriend has been hospitalized after an ex-boyfriend shot them at a convenience store, after police say the couple tried to assault him.

It happened Tuesday evening (June 11), just before 11:30 p.m. at a convenience store in the 600 block of Cesar Chavez in Pontiac.

Witnesses say that 21-year-old ex-boyfriend was at the counter when he was assaulted by Darien Bragg, 23, and his girlfriend, who police say previously dated the 21-year-old. Authorities say that all three people fell to the ground, with Bragg and the girlfriend hitting him.

The ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot at Bragg. Police say the bullet struck both Bragg and the girlfriend. Bragg died after being shot in the chest, while the girlfriend — a 23-year-old woman that police did not name — was shot in the stomach and was hospitalized, where she remains in serious condition.

After the shooting, the ex-boyfriend attempted to pay for his merchandise and waited for police to arrive. The Oakland County Sheriff says the case will be sent to prosecutors, with charges pending.