Pontiac man found dead in vehicle; officials investigating as homicide

Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 13:49:54-04

(WXYZ)  — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the morning of October 3.

Officials say they are treating the case as a homicide.

The man was reportedly found dead in his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street around 1:46 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Guillermo Rosado.

Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There's a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and tipsters will remain anonymous.

