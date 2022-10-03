Pontiac man found dead in vehicle; officials investigating as homicide

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says a Pontiac man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the morning of October 3.

Officials say they are treating the case as a homicide.

The man was reportedly found dead in his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street around 1:46 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Guillermo Rosado.

Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There's a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and tipsters will remain anonymous.