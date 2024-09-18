Pontiac man in custody after allegedly stabbing, killing neighbor

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his neighbor to death on Wednesday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, it is believed an argument between the suspect and victim escalated into the stabbing outside a home in the 100 block of Ypsilanti. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was arrested several blocks away from the crime scene near the corner of Walton and Baldwin.

Detectives plan to give details of their investigation to the prosecutor’s office this week.

