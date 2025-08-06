Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run, police searching for suspects

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac man was hit and killed by the driver of a Jeep late Tuesday night, and police are looking for the driver involved in the incident.

Police tell us the crash happened after 11 p.m. on Baldwin Avenue. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened a few blocks from the fatal hit-and-run last month, when a man on a bike was struck and killed.

Authorities say that Thomas Cummings, 43, was crossing the street in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit by the driver of a Jeep heading southbound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Evidence at the scene confirmed to investigators that the vehicle had a Jeep body style.

"If you know someone who drives a Jeep with unexplained front-end damage, or if you have any other relevant information, please come forward," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "Your help could be vital in bringing answers to the victim's family and the community."

Both this crash and the July crash are being investigated by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information on either crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers — who is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest — at 1-800-Speak-Up.