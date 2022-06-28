PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac was fatally shot after an altercation with his supervisor, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The employee was reportedly sent home. Authorities say a second altercation took place at the employee's home where he was shot several times by the supervisor.

Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, was shot outside of his home located in the 800 block of Woodland Drive in Pontiac.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The 27-year-old alleged shooter was arrested within the hour and is in custody at the Oakland County Jail. He is expected to be charged as early as Wednesday.

The shooting took place shortly after noon on Monday, June 28.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene where they found the victim lying unresponsive on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators recovered multiple 9mm shell casings.

Detectives learned that the victim drove a company truck home after the initial confrontation at work. The shooting suspect along with other co-workers reportedly went to the victim's home to retrieve the truck where a confrontation escalated.