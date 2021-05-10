Pontiac man stabbed by granddaughter after allowing her to stay in his apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her grandfather while he was sleeping, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the Phoenix Place Apartments on the report of a woman who was bleeding, carrying a knife and saying someone tried to kill her.

Upon arrival, the 27-year-old woman told deputies she had stabbed a man in an upstairs apartment because he had attempted to kill her.

The 75-year-old man was found lying on the floor of his apartment with multiple lacerations to his head, face, arms and tongue. He had also been stabbed in the chest and cheek.

Officials say he is in critical condition.

The victim told deputies he had been sleeping in his bedroom when the woman, identified as his granddaughter, came in and attacked him with a large knife. He reportedly told deputies he had no idea why he was attacked.

He told deputies his granddaughter had contacted him several hours before the incident, telling him she had nowhere to live. He told her she could stay with him and sleep on the couch.

The woman was taken into custody.

