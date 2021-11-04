Pontiac man wanted in fatal Halloween night shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities are looking for a man wanted in a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Halloween night in Pontiac.

A warrant has been issued for Troy Dwayne Santos, 29, of Pontiac. He’s been charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of using a gun during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting Sunday shortly after 7 p.m. outside Lyons Food Market at 640 Auburn Avenue. Deputies said Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac was found lying on the ground in front of the store with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died several hours later.

A second man, a 48-year-old Pontiac resident, was shot in the foot, found inside the store then treated for injuries.

Investigators said both men were shot as they walked out of the store.

Santos left the scene in a white Chevrolet Equinox, detectives said. The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified.

Santos has prior convictions and additional warrants, according to authorities.

They say he should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Santos or the driver of the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP or 911. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

