Pontiac mom and daughters move into new wheelchair-accessible Habitat for Humanity home

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac mother and her two daughters are moving into a new, wheelchair-accessible Habitat for Humanity home built to accommodate her 6-year-old daughter's special needs.

Leticia Morris, 30, helped construct the house alongside hundreds of volunteers through Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County over the past year. Her youngest daughter, Delilah, is 6 years old, hearing impaired and has cerebral palsy. Her other daughter is named Elina.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report below:

Pontiac family moves into an accessible Habitat for Humanity home

"As you seen when we walked through, there’s no stairs. Everywhere that we lived has had stairs," Morris said.

The home features doors built to Americans with Disabilities Act specifications to accommodate a wheelchair. Morris said previous living situations lacked the necessary space for Delilah's standard equipment, exercise gear and at-home therapy.

"We don’t have a lot of space for all her equipment. She has the standard. She has her exercising equipment. We do therapy at home," Morris said.

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During a tour of the new house, Morris showed off the space to her family.

"So, I mean, it’s going to be a big difference. They’re going to have a secure home that we’re going to be staying in permanently, and it’s going to be ours," Morris said.

Michele Hodges, the executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, said the move-in will have a huge positive impact on the family.

"We celebrate all of our home ownership days, right, and this one is particularly special because it did require ADA compliance for the two special needs children that will call this home soon. So, to be able to deliver on that front truly manifests what Habitat is all about," Hodges said.

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The organization recently celebrated 30 years of community service and achieved its goal of serving more than 2,025 families by the year 2025.

"We achieved that goal and we’re very excited about that," Hodges said.

During the celebration, an Amazon delivery drone dropped off a housewarming gift.

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Like all Habitat homeowners, Morris provided a down payment and will be responsible for an affordable mortgage moving forward.

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