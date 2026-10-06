PONTIAC — The shelves at the Grace Centers of Hope Women's Center in Pontiac were wiped out after a saw-toothed beetle infestation got into the pantry.

WXYZ

The nonprofit was forced to throw out all dry goods in the pantry. The food in the pantry feeds the dozens of women and children who call the center home.

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Pontiac nonprofit in need of donations after beetle infestation in pantry

Darin Weiss, CEO of Grace Centers of Hope, said all dry goods — including pasta, cereal and canned food — had to be discarded Monday after the infestation was discovered.

"This is a huge hit," Weiss said.

WXYZ Darin Weiss, CEO Grace Centers of Hope

The nonprofit Christian organization relies on donations to serve families experiencing homelessness, addiction or abuse every day.

"This was totally full. This was full of food with all kinds of dry goods," Weiss said.

With shelves now empty, the organization issued an emergency call for donations.

"Our kitchen staff is preparing meals on the daily, figuring out what we have and then to have something like this totally cleared out it's like what are we having for the next meal," Weiss said.

The call for help spread on Facebook, and community members responded. Mackenzie Mergener was among those who showed up with a car full of supplies.

"We brought in cereal, instant potato mix, rice, oatmeal, coffee, coffee is a big one, we all need our coffee in the morning," Mergener said.

WXYZ Mackenzie Mergener, Donated food

She went to the store as soon as she saw the post.

"I just knew that I had to quickly get something over here and so I went to the store and grabbed everything and I was on my way as soon as I could," Mergener said.

For Mergener, helping was the clear choice.

"I think all of us at some point in time are going to need help in our lives, and right now they need help. So helping is the only thing that makes sense," Mergener said.

Sophia Resa, a resident at Grace Centers of Hope, said the swift outpouring of community support meant everything.

"We're so thankful and blessed and everything. And how soon it was, people were on it. It means the world to us," Resa said.

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Every donation — big or small — makes a difference for residents.

"We run off of donations, and like people bring stuff in for the kitchen, all the food for the kids. That's how we eat. And we have amazing meals here because of everyone that donates," Resa said.

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