Pope Francis accepts Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron’s resignation; here's who will replace him

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron has resigned from his post at the top of the Archdiocese of Detroit after more than 15 years, 7 News Detroit has learned.

Vigneron submitted his resignation to Pope Francis when he turned 75 on Oct. 21, 2024. Under Canon 401 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, all bishops must submit their resignation to the Pope when they turn 75.

“I count myself blessed by God, far beyond what I deserve, to have served for these past sixteen years as the principal pastor of the archdiocese,” Archbishop Vigneron said in a statement. “It has been the joy of my life to lead this local Church in responding to the Lord’s commission to share his Good News of salvation.”

The Archdiocese of Detroit is Michigan’s largest Catholic diocese and comprises of more than 900,000 Catholics and 213 parishes.

He will be replaced by Bishop Edward Weisenburger of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, who will become the sixth archbishop of Detroit.

Vigneron was born in Mt. Clemens and was appointed as archbishop of Detroit on Jan. 5, 2009, by Pope Benedict XVI. He entered the high school program at Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit in 1962 and then graduated from there in 1970. He was ordained in 1975 and then earned a licentiate in sacred theology and a doctor of philosophy.

According to his biography on the Archdiocese of Detroit website , Vigneron “has led a missionary transformation of the Church in Detroit. This transformation began in 2014 with a Year of Prayer. During 2016, listening sessions were held at every parish to learn how the faithful felt the Archdiocese of Detroit could move from maintenance to mission. In November 2016, Archbishop Vigneron led a Synod during which over 400 participants – clergy, religious and laity – gathered to pray, share and discern a plan to renew the Church in Detroit.”

Weisenburger, 64, will be installed as the sixth archbishop of Detroit during a ceremony at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on March 18. Vigneron’s farewell Mass will take place on Sunday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

According to his biography on the Diocese of Tucson website , Weisenburger was born in Illinois and attended seminary college in Missouri. He was ordained to priesthood in 1987 in Oklahoma City.

He spent 17 years on the Council of Priests and Archdiocesan College of Consulters. He was appointed Bishop of Tucson by Pope Francis in 2017.

“The Archdiocese of Detroit is a Church steeped in rich history, vibrant ministries, and known for a committed clergy with a great passion for evangelization. I am humbled to be called to serve such a noble Church. Despite the challenge of leaving my happy home in the Diocese of Tucson, I promise the good people of the Archdiocese of Detroit my all,” Archbishop-elect Weisenburger said in a statement. “I am exceptionally grateful to Archbishop Vigneron for the warmth, kindness, and encouragement he expressed to me immediately upon learning of my assignment. His generous assurance of a warm welcome and his desire to be of fraternal help to me is a true blessing. It is my hope that his retirement will be marked by length of years, robust health, and many rich blessings.”

“On behalf of all the people of God in the Archdiocese of Detroit, and in my own name, I extend to Archbishop Weisenburger a heartfelt welcome to his new home,” Archbishop Vigneron said in a statement. “I offer the assurance of our prayerful support as he comes here to take up the mission being given to him by our Holy Father Pope Francis.”