Pope offers solidarity to Gaylord, Michigan, after tornado

Two people have died and 44 remain injured in the hospital following a powerful tornado that devastated Gaylord on Friday.
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 24, 2022
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering his condolences and solidarity to the people of Gaylord, Michigan following a deadly tornado.

The Vatican on Tuesday released a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state addressed to Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey Walsh.

It said Francis was saddened to learn of the death and destruction from Friday’s tornado.

The tornado killed two people, injured more than 40, knocked out electricity and flattened parts of the northern Michigan community where such incidents are rare.

