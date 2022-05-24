Pope offers solidarity to Gaylord, Michigan, after tornado

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering his condolences and solidarity to the people of Gaylord, Michigan following a deadly tornado.

Footage of tornado touchdown in Gaylord

The Vatican on Tuesday released a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state addressed to Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey Walsh.

It said Francis was saddened to learn of the death and destruction from Friday’s tornado.

The tornado killed two people, injured more than 40, knocked out electricity and flattened parts of the northern Michigan community where such incidents are rare.

