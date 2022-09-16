Popular berm along Detroit Riverfront back open after improvement project

(WXYZ) — The popular berm along the Detroit Riverfront at Milliken State Park and Harbor is back open after being closed for improvements.

It's not clear when the berm opened, but the gates surrounding the berm which have been up for the past couple of years were down as of Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources had to close the berm for improvements. It said due to years of high visitation and steep slopes, the berm was eroding.

Under the project, the DNR reshaped the berm and added alternate routes to the top of the berm, including several stairs and an asphalt pathway.

In December 2021, the DNR said the project was nearly complete but they had been waiting on handrails due to the products being on backorder, and to allow new trees, shrubs and grass to grow.

"Projects of this size and scope can typically be completed in a much shorter time frame; however, due to constraints associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNR experienced delays throughout the planning and construction process," said John Terpstra, regional field planner for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "The DNR appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding throughout the project. We are excited to have visitors experience the new outdoor space and the views of the Detroit River this spring."

Now, the berm is back open to visitors.