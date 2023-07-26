Popular Detroit brunch spot Dime Store opening location in Rochester Hills

Dime Store, one of the most popular brunch spots in Detroit, announced it is opening a second location. The new spot will be located in Rochester Hills.

According to the restaurant, it will open inside the Papa Joe's Gourmet Market Plaza on Rochester Rd. at Tienken.

They said with the second location, they have partnered with their chef, George, and general manager, Mitch, to operate the new location on a day-to-day basis.

"We sincerely believe the best restaurants are those where the owner is present and engaged, and we’re so confident George and Mitch will knock it out of the park!" they said in the post.

The space is twice the size of the Detroit restaurant, which is located inside the Chrysler House building in Detroit. They said that means more seats and less wait times.

It also means they can offer different menu options that they can't quite make in their Detroit location.