Popular Detroit vegan pop-up Street Beet to move into former Bobcat Bonnie's in Corktown

(WXYZ) — Street Beet, a popular vegan pop-up restaurant in Detroit, will move into a permanent home in the former Bobcat Bonnie's in Corktown.

Earlier this week, Bobcat Bonnie's owner Matthew Buskard announced the flagship location would close immediately.

Owner Meghan Shaw announced Friday that Street Beet would take over the space on Michigan Ave.

While the transition takes place, Street Beet will continue to serve its fast-food-inspired vegan food at Third Street Bar in Midtown until the transition is complete.

Shaw said in a release that the new space will offer a full-service dining experience, a walk-up window for quick bites and a bar program that's heavy on mocktails.

"Street Beet is on a mission to create a true third-space vibe, offering game nights, DJs, and a multifunctional community hub. The plan? Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch, seven days a week," the press release said.

They won't be alone in the location. Washed Up Coffee, a new venture from Emily Potter and Amélie Haakonsen, will be offering a multi-roaster coffee experience.

An opening date has not yet been announced.