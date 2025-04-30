Popular trail in Pictured Rocks closes after 75-foot trail section is washed out

MUNISING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The National Parks Service said the Munising Falls Trail in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is closed after a section of the trail was washed out.

According to the NPS, the 75-foot section of paved trail was washed out on Monday evening from recent heavy rainfall and seasonal snowmelt.

"As a result, there is currently no safe access point to view Munising Falls. Travel in the Munising Falls area is strictly prohibited to protect both visitor safety and sensitive natural resources," the NPS said in a post.

The trail is a popular one in Pictured Rocks. The short 800-foot one-way trail takes you to see the 50-foot waterfall.

There is no timeline for the trail to reopen.