Popular Upper Peninsula waterfall site closed through Fall for repairs and improvements

(WXYZ) — One of the most scenic waterfalls in the Upper Peninsula will be closed through the late fall due to improvements and repairs.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Agate Falls Scenic Site, in the western Upper Peninsula, will be closed through November for essential repairs and the site's trestle bridge.

The work also includes rerouting an off-road vehicle trail that runs through the property off State Highway M-28 in Ontonagon County.

“With the work taking place directly above the pathway and overlook, the site is closed to ensure public safety,” said Dan Dowdy, the unit supervisor with the DNR Parks and Recreation Division.

The 4.6-mile section of ORV SB route that was rerouted means riders will need to travel on a detour totaling 18.6 miles until the scenic site reopens in November. It begins at MIle W, then continues to Calderwood Rd., which becomes Bond Falls Rd., until it reaches "LL" on the trail.

Agate Falls Scenic Site is located along the middle branch of the Ontonagon River. A half-mile trail at the scenic site provides access to an observation platform with view of the top of the falls.

When the scenic site is open, parking, vault toilets, a paved trail and a picnic area will be available at the adjacent MDOT roadside park, which is open early May through late October.