Popular Detroit vegetarian restaurant closing it's doors at the end of the month

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A popular vegetarian restaurant in downtown Detroit is closing after serving customers in the Motor City for more than a decade.

Seva Detroit announcedin a statement posted to Facebook that its closing its doors on Friday, February 28 after service.

The restaurant, which opened in Detroit in 2011, cited financial challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic for the closure, saying in part, "we've reached a point where we can no longer sustain operations."

Seva still has an Ann Arbor location, which has been open since 1973according to it's website. Seva said in the statement that they'd "love to see you one last time" if you can stop by this week.

"It has truly been an honor," the statement reads. "Seva Detroit has been more than a place to eat — it has been a space for connection and community. We've cherished being part of your lives whether it was for a quick lunch, a first date, a birthday celebration or simply a place where you always knew you'd find a delicious meal and a familiar face."