Port Huron Chilly Fest, Sesame Street Live! coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Port Huron Chilly Fest returns and winter activities continue in Bloomfield Hills with Fire and Ice Night.

Those wanting to stay indoors can enjoy Sesame Street Live!, and an exhibit showcasing more than 30 African American contemporary artists opens this weekend.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Burns Night celebration



Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Company at 2615 Wolcott Street in Ferndale

Urbanrest Brewing Company is hosting it's fourth annual Burns Night celebration after a two-year hiatus. The event honors Scottish poet Robert Burns. There will be food, music, dancing and storytelling. Sausage rolls, neeps and tatties, shortbread and other Scottish dishes will be available. Local musicians will perform with bagpipes and there will be Highland dancing.

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Fire and Ice Night



Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bowers School Farm at 1219 E. Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills

In Bloomfield Hills, winter festivities are also underway. This weekend and all of February Bowers School Farm will be open to the public for various winter events. This weekend specifically, visitors can catch a live ice sculpting event and see a performance by fire dancers. General admission tickets also allow guests to meet farm animals and will give visitors access to the ice skating rink. Ticket holders can pay more to enjoy 50 minutes of tubing.

Onesie Bar Crawl



Saturday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

South Main Street in Royal Oak

This weekend, the Onesie Bar Crawl is back in Royal Oak. The attire for this event is meant to keep participants warm as they travel from bar to bar. Tickets include an LED pacifier, flashing LED glasses, drink specials and a souvenir cup. Participating bars will be listed on lanyards given out the day of the event.

Port Huron Chilly Fest



Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 8:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Blue Water Area at 701 McMorran Boulevard in Port Huron

It's cold outside, but there's a way to warm up in Port Huron during the annual Chilly Festival. The two-day event kicks off Friday with a free outdoor concert. On Saturday, the chili competition begins. The cook-off will look more like a crawl with participates going restaurant to restaurant to sample different chilis. People can pay $7 to try all 15 chili samples and vote for their favorites. There will also be family-friendly activities like Silent Disco On Ice, an indoor kid's zone, ice carving, a cornhole tourney and more.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic



Thursday 11 a.m., Friday 11 a.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at noon

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Families can join Elmo's journey in discovering “the power of yet” during this live performance. Elmo is working to learn magic tricks and meets magician Justin who comes to Sesame Street to perform. Elmo doesn't know how to do magic but is determined to learn. Sesame Street pals, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more will also learn new things during the show with science, baking, puppetry, mixing colors. And music will get participants out of their seats.

Umoja Art Basel opening celebration



Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Umoja Fine Arts at 16250 Northland Drive in Southfield

"Umoja Art Basel: A Contemporary Affair," a gallery-showing of more than 30 African American contemporary artists opens this weekend with a special celebration. Journalist Ed Gordon is hosting the event Friday. The opening celebration continues Saturday. There will be free merchandise, an art raffle, snacks and more. The gallery features local and international artists. The gallery is open through March 11.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.