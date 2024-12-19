Port Huron installing 'Edible Parks' to help public access fruits, vegetables

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an effort to bring more fresh fruit into area neighborhoods, the city of Port Huron is announcing the installation of two “edible parks.”

The parks are reportedly part of a pilot program on vacant lots in the city. According to the city, a variety of fruit trees will be accessible, allowing the public to harvest the fruit for free.

“The idea that a family can walk across the street from Cleveland Elementary on the way home and readily grab a fresh pear, peach or apple is fantastic. This is a simple, common sense, and low-cost initiative aimed at activating public spaces and land in a new way,” said City Manager James Freed in a statement.

One park is located in the 3100 block of 28th Street across from Cleveland Elementary School. It is home to nine trees that will offer a variety of fruits.

The second is scheduled to be implemented in the spring of 2025 near Garfield Elementary School.

The land, the city says, is intended for public use, which could include community vegetable gardens and more.

Freed said if the pilot locations are popular, they plan to expand the concept to additional spots in the city.