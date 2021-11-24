Port Huron police release sketch of man wanted in attempted sexual assault

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Port Huron Police Department released a composite sketch of a suspect they are looking for in an attempted sexual assault earlier this month.

Police said a 25-year-old Port Huron woman was attacked by a man while jogging around the wooded area of Sanborn Park. There was a struggle between the victim and the man before he left the scene, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone who observed a suspicious white male following a white female wearing a bright yellow jacket in the area of Sanborn and Appomattox around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 to contact them.

Neighborhood residents with Ring cameras in the area are asked to contact police if they have any footage that may be helpful.

The Port Huron Police Department can be reached at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688.

Anonymous texts can also be sent by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message to 847411.

