Port Huron police search for suspect in attempted sexual assault of jogger

PORT HURON, MI (WXYZ) — According to Port Huron police, a 25-year-old Port Huron woman was attacked by an unknown male while jogging around the wooded area of Sanborn Park Monday evening.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a medium build. Police are calling the incident an attempted sexual assault.

According to police, the attack happened around 5:30 p.m. and they say there was a struggle between the victim and man before he fled the scene.

Port Huron Police officers, K-9 unit, detectives, and the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who observed a suspicious white male following a white female wearing a bright yellow jacket in the area of Sanborn and Appomattox around 5:30 pm Monday, November 8 to contact them.

They are also asking neighborhood residents with Ring cameras in the area to contact police if they have any footage that may be helpful.

The Port Huron Police Department can be reached at (810) 984-8415 or CAPTURE at (810) 987-6688.

Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message to 847411.