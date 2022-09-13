Portage Lowe's employee celebrates 90th birthday with coworkers

PORTAGE, Mich. (WXMI) — A Lowe’s employee celebrated his 90th birthday in Portage on Tuesday.

Don Stoneburner has been a cashier at the store for 15 years, and he considers his Lowe’s family as dear to him as his own.

“I'm very much surprised,” Stoneburner said. “I knew there'd be a lot of fun today, but I never expected all this.”

One of his coworkers says they were looking forward to this day for a long time.

“We've been planning the balloon drop and the cake and all that for probably quite a while,” Nicole Gustavson said. “It's been quite an organized affair.”

Stoneburner says the secret to his longevity is friendship and a strong immune system.

“God’s been very good to me,” Stoneburner said. “And he's given me a great immune system and good health and many friends and it keeps going on getting better.”

Stoneburner told FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, he has no plans to stop working at Lowe’s, adding he intends to become the store’s oldest full-time associate.