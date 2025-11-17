Portion of Detroit Riverwalk to close from Nov. 20 through spring 2026 for I-375 work

A portion of the Detroit Riverwalk will close starting Thursday, Nov. 20 as part of utility improvements for I-375.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews are putting in a new storm sewer along Schweizer Place to the riverfront starting Nov. 20.

The Riverwalk will close between Beaubien and Rivard streets through the winter and will reopen in the spring of 2026.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to Atwater St. from Nov. 20 through mid-December, and then they'll have to use Franklin St. until the Riverwalk reopens.

According to MDOT, the new storm sewer will support cleaner water being discharged into the Detroit River.