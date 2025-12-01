Portion of Detroit's Packard Plant site to be redeveloped, announcement expected Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An announcement is expected Monday regarding the redevelopment of a large portion of the former Packard Plant site in Detroit.

Detroit’s mayor and developers will reveal their plans for a 28-acre portion of the site later this morning.

The redevelopment will reportedly include the reuse of a southern portion of the plant and a new 400,000-square-foot building for manufacturing.

The city references “Packard Park,” which could be used in multiple ways for building and outdoor public space.

