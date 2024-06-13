Watch Now
Portion of I-75 in Monroe County shut down after fatal crash involving semi-truck

One person is dead and mutiple other people are injured after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County.
Screenshot 2024-06-13 at 8.03.59 AM.png
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jun 13, 2024

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead and mutiple other people are injured after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 shows aftermath of fatal crash on I-75

Police tell us that around 4 a.m., a semi-truck was heading southbound on I-75 near South Otter Creek Road in Monroe County. That semi rossed over the median in a construction zone, hitting multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Northbound and Southbound I-75 at South Otter Creek is closed to investigate this crash. MSP says that no construction workers were working in that area during the incident.

