MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead and mutiple other people are injured after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 shows aftermath of fatal crash on I-75

Portion of I-75 in Monroe County shut down after fatal crash involving semi-truck

Police tell us that around 4 a.m., a semi-truck was heading southbound on I-75 near South Otter Creek Road in Monroe County. That semi rossed over the median in a construction zone, hitting multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes.

Northbound and Southbound I-75 at South Otter Creek is closed to investigate this crash. MSP says that no construction workers were working in that area during the incident.

