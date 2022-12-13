Portion of I-94 in Detroit closing for bridge work starting Friday

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to close down a portion of I-94 in Detroit beginning Friday to continue work on the Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue bridges.

According to MDOT, eastbound and westbound I-94 between I-75 and M-10 will be closed starting at 5 a.m. on December 16; they are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on December 20.

Work on the Grand River Avenue overpass is expected to extend the closure on I-94 between I-75 and I-96. That starts 9 p.m. on Friday until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Detours and additional closures from MDOT are as follows:

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.



All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will be closed.



Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94.