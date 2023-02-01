Watch Now
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 01, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will close Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 6 for the demolition of the Cass Avenue overpass.

Traffic from westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All eastbound I-94 entrance ramps from 30th Street to the Lodge Freeway (M-10) and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood will also be closed beginning Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

MDOT says four ramps will remain closed after the weekend closure. They include:

- Northbound and southbound of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) to eastbound I-94
- Westbound I-94 to southbound M-10
- John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94
- Eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Ave.

The closures will allow crews to safely build the outside supports of the new bridge.

"Monday morning, eastbound and westbound I-94 will have three lanes open with traffic shifted toward the median to accommodate the bridge support work," MDOT said in a press release Wednesday. "The new overpass will replace the original structure built in 1955. All work on this $12.5 million investment is scheduled to be completed in early 2024."

