Portion of NB I-75 to be closed this weekend due to bridge demolition

(WXYZ) — Northbound I-75 from I-94 to M-8 will be closed this weekend due to bridge demolition.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound Lodge to eastbound M-102 back to northbound I-75. The McNichols Road and 7 Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

MDOT says replacing this ramp is part of extensive bridge repair on 12 structures over I-75 between Meade Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

During active work, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and Meade Avenue.

The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

All work on this $13 million investment is expected to be completed in November.

