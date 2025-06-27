Portions of M-10 near Downtown Detroit closed; here's how to get around it

Flooding has closed portions of M-10 The Lodge near Downtown Detroit and Huntington Place.

According to MDOT, northbound M-10 at Jefferson, under Huntington Place, is closed. So is southbound M-10 at Howard, just before going under Huntington Place.

7 News Detroit crews on scene saw a fire hydrant with water flowing out of it, which appears to be going down onto the Lodge. However, the city said there is no indication that it is causing the flooding along the Lodge.

The City of Detroit said that the running hydrant is intentionally on for improving water quality for downtown and a portion of the lower east side.

"Several hydrants are flowing due to an upgrade in GLWA’s treatment plant in order to flush the water mains," the city said.

They are sending a crew to check out the scene, and said that if it is causing the flooding, crews will shut off the hydrant and continue water quality action at other locations.

To get around the closure, you can use I-75 and I-375 to get into Downtown Detroit.