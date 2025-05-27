11-year-old organizes county-wide food drive with goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of donations

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 11-year-old boy in Macomb County is taking on food insecurity with an ambitious county-wide food drive, aiming to collect 10,000 pounds of non-perishable items in just 10 days.

JoJo Zager has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Macomb County and seven local libraries to collect donations from June 2 to June 12.

"Like I'm anxious to start, but at the same time I'm super, super excited," JoJo said.

The Mount Clemens Public Library is one of seven libraries participating in the food drive, accepting non-perishable food items from community members. This includes items in cans, boxes, and other sealed packages, no glass.

"Food scarcity is an issue that affects so many people, and if we can be a part of that, we'd love to help in any way we can," said Kathy McKinney, interim director of Mount Clemens Public Library.

McKinney said she was surprised when someone so young approached her about organizing a food drive.

"I think it's really impressive that an 11-year-old is that committed and focused and driven to help other people in need, so of course we were on board," McKinney said.

When asked why he's taking on such a big project at his age, JoJo's answer was simple but profound.

"Because homeless and poor people are the same as us, they just need a little bit more help," JoJo said.

Jennifer Zager, JoJo's mother, says her son has always been compassionate, and seeing him put those values into action has been heartwarming.

"It's important for him to know that had we been dealt a different hand in life, that we could be in that same situation, so it's really important for me to have him go out and share our blessings with others," Jennifer said.

JoJo says this food drive is just the beginning of his charitable efforts, and he encourages other kids to find ways to help those in need.

"Maybe like help pay for food and for them to eat," he said.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:



Mt. Clemens Public Library: 150 Cass Ave, Mt. Clemens

Fraser Public Library: 15260 15 Mile Road, Fraser

Harrison Twp. Public Library: 38255 Lanse Creuse St., Harrison Twp.

Center Line Public Library: 7345 Weingartz St., Center Line

MacDonald Public Library: 36480 Main St., New Baltimore

Civic Center Library: One City Square, Suite 100, Warren

Eastpointe Memorial Public Library: 15875 Oak, Eastpointe, MI

Donations can also be made directly to the Community Food Bank of Macomb County at 44900 Vic Wertz Dr., Clinton Twp.

For more information on JoJo's Amazon wishlist and PayPal donation options, visit his TikTok account at JoJo_Charity_Challenge.

