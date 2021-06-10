2021 Young Inventors Expo Detroit where education, health, science, and literacy are a family affair

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday afternoon in Eastern Market inside Shed Five there was a special event centered around children and families. The focus was on education, health, science, and literacy because it’s all connected.

The goal is to make sure our future generation of changemakers has the foundation and the tools they need to create and thrive.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom takes us to the 2021 Young Inventors Expo, put on by the Detroit Parent Network and a host of other community organizations, all of them committed to kids.

The Expo is an annual event for not only the very little children, but elementary, middle, and high school students as well.

There will also be pop-up events in the community over the summer. Those involved in this effort, want to make sure our young scholars are ready to learn for the school year ahead.

To get your kids involved send an email younginventors@gmail.com or call 313-832-0617.

