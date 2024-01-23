'A dream come true': Local teen battling rare cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old boy from Dearborn who is battling a rare form of cancer had a "super" wish come true.

The Rainbow Connection in Rochester surprised Kaleb Hazimeh with tickets to this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

“My husband and son are going to the Super Bowl, which they never thought they’d do,” Kaleb's mom Bridget Hazimeh said. “Huge fan, huge fan. He watches all the time. And this is just a dream come true for all of us that not only are we going to the Super Bowl, but we might actually see our home team there.”

Bridget Hazimeh said her son got sick in June and was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH. She said Kaleb spent time in the hospital and months doing chemotherapy and blood transfusions.

“At one point, he was in full liver failure — it scared me. It scared me really bad,” Bridget Hazimeh said.

She said the hospital recommended the Rainbow Connection. His wish was to go to the Super Bowl.

“The Rainbow Connection grants wishes and provides support services for children in Michigan who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition,” Ingrid Todt, executive director of the Rainbow Connection, said. “Being able to give Caleb two tickets to the Super Bowl, it’s magical.”

Kaleb said, “I’m happy about it. I’m really happy about it. Thank you.”

Kaleb will continue check-ups and will be monitored over the next couple of years, his mom said.

“He’s been through a lot. He’s still got a journey to go on, so this gives him something wonderful and exciting and fabulous to look forward to, and we’re just so excited for him,” Bridget Hazimeh said. “We’ve never been to Vegas before, any of us, so that in itself is really exciting.”

She added that the Rainbow Connection does “amazing things for kids.”

“They care about helping you just let all the bad stuff fade away and give you a really warm feeling and good focus on what’s important, and that’s happy children and happy families,” Bridget Hazimeh said.

