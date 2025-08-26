Bommarito Bakery celebrates 100 years of serving authentic Italian treats in metro Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A century-old family tradition continues to thrive in metro Detroit, where Bommarito Bakery has been serving authentic Italian treats since 1925.

The family-owned bakery recently received a historic marker for its current location on Greater Mack Avenue in St. Clair Shores, recognizing its significant role in the community's development.

Current owner Eric Adams says the family legacy began when his father-in-law, Jim Bommarito, opened the original shop in Detroit back in 1925. The bakery moved to its current St. Clair Shores location in 1961 and has been a neighborhood staple ever since.

"Consistency and family, really," Adams said when asked about the bakery's success.

Adams credits Jim Bommarito with bringing the first cannoli to Detroit, establishing a tradition that continues today through multiple generations of the family.

"Jim Bommarito is the original one who came to Detroit and did the first cannoli - 1925; nobody else had them before that," Adams said.

The dream to bring fresh, authentic Italian flavors to metro Detroit remains alive through Bommarito's granddaughter, Christine Corrado, and her three sisters: Rose, Grace, and Fran. They continue using the original recipes that have made the bakery a local institution.

Despite increased competition from larger retailers, the family-owned bakery maintains its loyal customer base through personal connections and quality products.

"Everybody and their brother has a bakery. Meijer, Kroger, Walmart, but we hold our own here, and I'm just so grateful to our patronage and the people that embrace us the way they do because we embrace them, we love them," Corrado said.

Long-time customer Susan Gerth has been visiting the bakery since 1962, still stopping in for her favorite sub. She now also picks up day-old bread and other available items on Thursdays to donate to a local food pantry.

"I've been coming here probably since 1962," Gerth said.

Another loyal customer, Craig Miserlian, has been coming to the bakery since high school and now brings his son Alex to continue the family tradition.

"Probably since I was in high school and I'm 62 years old, so that's a lot of years," Miserlian said.

"It's old-fashioned, it's family-owned, and they have the best pizza around," Alex said.

The St. Clair Shores Historical Commission honored the bakery with a historic marker, recognizing its century-long contribution to the community.

"I can't even express the joy I feel and my sisters feel and my brother-in-law, and all of us feel that, 100 years, oh my gosh, you know," Corrado said.

When we asked Adams how to ensure the bakery stays open another 100 years, he emphasized maintaining their core values.

"The same recipe. Recipes in the food, recipes with the customers. Fresh made every day, fair prices, and connect with the people," Adams said.

Despite rumors about potential closure, Adams assures customers the family-owned bakery isn't going anywhere.

"Our goal is to have my son and my daughter-in-law and the next generation continue the business. There's a lot of rumors that we're closing. Not going to happen. Some of us old timers might retire and work less, but we're always going to be here," Adams said.

