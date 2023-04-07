Bran Beanie: Detroit Dye House asks people to come tie-dye beanies for kids with cancer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Walking into The Detroit Dye House in Corktown you're greeted with an explosion of color.

The hanging paint bottles and vibrant racks of clothes create an itching sensation to express one's creativity.

When Bran Tolhurst from Detroit visited, he did exactly that.

Co-Owner of Detroit Dye House, Alex Chevillet said; "He loved art, it was something that meant a lot to him. He believed that it had healing powers and he believed that it was something that should be shared between people who are working through things."

Diagnosed with cancer at age 3, loved ones say that Bran loved to visit Detroit Dye House and make soft and colorful beanies.

He was rarely seen without one, they brought joy and comfort in and out of his many medical appointments.

Making them was therapeutic up until the day he passed at age 9 in 2021.

In a video recorded in his hospital room Bran said, "Art helps you let go of your problems. You let go of your problems here and just focus on one thing."

That message is being carried on today.

On Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m. The Detroit Dye House is asking people to come downtown and make tie-dye beanies in honor of Bran.

It's called The Bran Beanie event.

The event costs $75, the goal is to make 400 beanies or more.

The beanies will then be donated to four children's foundations, Kid's Kicking Cancer, Crowns of Courage, Gilda's Club, and Believe in Miracles.

Wendi Hennings is the program manager at Gilda’s Club and was also Bran’s social worker, she said, "It’s so exciting for them (the kids) that they get to choose, and so many choices for them are taken away but they get this choice."

"I think something that was really important after he passed away was to carry on his message," said Chevillet.

The beanies don't hide what these kids are going through, The Dye House says it represents it in a more positive light.

A gift from Bran to other kids who love bright colors and could use something warm.

When asked what she thinks Bran would think of the event Hennings said, "Oh I think he would probably stand up on a table and say ’This was my idea!' I think he would really like it, I think he would think it was really cool that people were doing art together."

When people leave Sunday's event they'll get a note card with Bran's artwork and a quote on the back.

