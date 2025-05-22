Bridal shop, makeup artist get teen ready for prom after Detroit apartment explosion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a family lost everything in an apartment explosion in Detroit, a local bridal shop and makeup artist helped a teen get ready for prom.

Last month, eight families were impacted after the explosion on Littlefield in Detroit. The building was blown apart and had to be demolished.

Previous coverage: Detroit apartment explosion: Building torn down due to safety, where residents will now stay

Detroit apartment explosion: Building torn down due to safety, where residents will now stay

A generous donation from Rana Maroof, who owns Unique Lady and Bridal in Southfield with her sister, helped get Marchala Robinson to prom.

Her mother, Charlene Jackson who is blind, was in tears after the explosion and said she was concerned with getting her daughter to prom.

Well, we put the power of Channel 7 to work.

Previous coverage: WXYZ helps get prom dress for teen whose family lost everything in Detroit apartment explosion

WXYZ helps get prom dress for teen who lost everything in apartment explosion

Marchala went to prom in a beautiful custom-made black lace gown.

Former Channel 7 makeup artist George Mckenney was on hand as well.

Students from Voyageur College Preparatory High School in southwest Detroit went to the Roostertail to dance the night away.

