Celebrating Culture: Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

(WXYZ) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. Many of our family members, friends, and neighbors are in the midst of a very tumultuous time.

So, we want to lift their spirits, embrace their culture and celebrate all of who they are. And one way we can do that is with something that connects us all, food!

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom went to visit a familiar face on the Detroit restaurant scene: Chef Genevieve Vang.

Chef G is the owner of Bangkok 96 in Dearborn and Bangkok 96 Street Food inside The Detroit Shipping Company.

People are always looking for a recipe or two and Chef G will gladly give them to you. Just send an email to Bangkok96restaurant@gmail.com

Also, this Saturday, May 29th from 11 am-5 pm is The Michigan Mhong American Celebration. The event will be held at Halmich Park, 3001 E. Thirteen Mile Rd in Warren.

All are welcome to attend.