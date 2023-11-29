Clinton Valley Little League breaks ground on new adaptive baseball field for special needs players

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — This spring, adults and teens with special needs in Clinton Township will be able to play baseball on a field designed specifically for them.

For years, the Clinton Valley Little League has hosted the senior challenger program. The baseball program is for people over age 16 with special needs who want to play.

Wednesday, community leaders and board members with CVLL gathered in Neil Reid Park on Harper Avenue to break ground on the new adaptive park.

"We started fundraising in 2018. Then, of course, unfortunately, the pandemic happened, so some of the fundraising had to be delayed. So here we are five years later. We finally raised the funds needed to build this amazing field," said Marilyn Wittstock who is VP of the Clinton Valley Little League Challenger program.

Teens and adults with the senior challenger program currently play on a standard field nearby. The new field will increase safety precautions.

The now grassy area behind the park's pickleball courts in Neil Reid Park is where the new field will be built. It will include longer bases, rubberized base paths, a larger-than-standard outfield, and large dugouts to accommodate wheelchairs.

Dana and Sean McGillen say they're excited to watch their son Daniel play on the new field.

"He just loves it. He gets the crowd going. He gets everybody cheering and does his little signature moves and runs to the bases," said Dana McGillen as she stood next to her son. "It gets him out, being social, just like I said, playing that all-American game."

Daniel, who has Down Syndrome, says his favorite player is Miguel Cabrera. His parents say you can often find him imitating Miggy's moves on the diamond. Daniel also shared with 7 Action News's crews he loves to dance and his favorite dancer is Justin Bieber.

The McGillens were a part of the donor base that helped to bring the project to life, giving the final donation. CVLL says they also received donations from the Knights of Colombus.

"To watch these kids move and the look on their faces are priceless. The confidence that they gain from playing this game, it’s just absolutely, it’s something you just have to come out and see," said Sean McGillen who has also coached his son's team for the last 10 years.

CVLL says they're hoping to host their first game at the field in June. Work on the project will begin this week.