Community Financial Credit Union inspires Plymouth High School students through competition

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — When local businesses and organizations give students real-world experiences, it isn’t just the students who benefit. It is an idea that was demonstrated through a project at Plymouth High School.

Tyra Johnson leads the Advanced Marketing class at Plymouth High School. She teaches students marketing theories they can apply in the real world, by running a school store and through projects with businesses and organizations such as the Community Financial Credit Union.

“We have 52 student-run credit unions in the Detroit metro area and in northern Michigan,” said Tracey Muoio, VP of Marketing at the Community Financial Credit Union.

Community Financial Credit Union led a project in Johnson’s class. It was seen as an opportunity to have a focus group provide information on style to help develop employee uniforms. Students took part and then had the opportunity to design shoes for credit union employees to wear while working in schools.

One student, Plymouth High School senior Taylor Johnson, says she did not see herself as a shoe designer and, at first, thought she would let other students take on the optional project. Despite her initial hesitation, Taylor’s shoes are now the official shoes of Community Financial Credit Union.

Taylor says the experience has taught her she has the strength of creativity and encouraged her to pursue more opportunities.

Tyra Johnson hopes that this experience will inspire other businesses to see the value her students have to offer and the power they have to inspire new mindsets.

"It has really taught me to go out for something that I want and don’t be afraid,” said student Taylor Johnson

"The partnership with the business may inspire them to learn - oh, I may want to do that in life,” said teacher Tyra Johnson.

