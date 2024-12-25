DAAA and DTE deliver 5,000 meals to seniors, adults with disabilities on Christmas Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of meals for seniors and adults with disabilities on Christmas Day in Detroit.

The annual event, hosted by the Detroit Area Agency on Aging and the DTE Energy Foundation, on Wednesday took place at Trio Community Meals.

Five thousands hot meals were served to people in Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and the five Grosse Pointes.

“Year-round, we serve the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities, and we work hard to make sure none of them go without a hot home-cooked meal on Christmas, " says Ronald Taylor, president and CEO of DAAA, said in a statement. "Many live alone, and a meal delivered by a caring, smiling volunteer can brighten the spirits of many who might otherwise be alone most of the day.”

