Detroit Children's Charity set to give away 180 new bikes to kids in need

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Variety, a children's charity in Detroit, partnered with Target to give away 180 new bikes to kids Thursday evening.

The bikes were lined up along the perimeter, with each bike having the receipient's name on them.

Families of the kids receiving the bikes were invited to a pregame meal before watching a game at the field for a pleasant Summer evening.

The first bike was presented at 7 p.m., by 7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis.

For more information on Variety's giveaway, click here.