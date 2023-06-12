Detroit nonprofit crowdfunding to open art studio, gallery for adults with disabilities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Progressive Art Studio Collective is working to move to a new location in Detroit through the help of crowdfunding.

The PASC is currently housed inside the Services to Enhance Potential Detroit Resources Center program (STEP) building at Beaufait Street near Forest Avenue.

As a part of their core mission, STEP works to place community members with careers and to build life skills for independence. The PASC program, which launched in January 2021, is a leg of that mission.

The PASC currently has three art studio spaces in Detroit, Westland and Southgate where around 150 artists are able to create paintings, drawings, sculptures and mixed medium work.

The nonprofit recently launched a crowdfunding campaign in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to build a new art studio and gallery where artists can share their work and potentially be compensated for it. The MEDC says if the organization can raise $50,000 by Aug. 5, they will award them with a matching grant.

"I get my inspiration from usually just using my imagination," Lauren Williams said as she sat in the studio Monday finishing a painting.

Williams is one of the artists whose work would be showcased at the new gallery near Kercheval Avenue and McClellan Avenue in the Lantern building.

Progressive Art Studio Collective

"I like to paint because you can make any color," Williams said. "What I really like to do is paint nature and butterflies and bees and things that happened last year or holidays or anything like that."

PASC program manager Anthony Marcellini says the new building will include a restaurant and cafe space, artist studio spaces and a gallery for PASC artists.

"The disabled population really throughout the United States but particularly in Detroit is unfortunately a little bit siloed. One of the big goals of STEP and certainly our program is to put the disabled population into the community, not be isolated," Marcellini said.

Marcellini says the program and other services available at STEP helps artists to develop life skills and gain independence with the ultimate goal of placing them in a career.

"It may seem like it’s just about art, people making beautiful things but no, it’s much more about changing one’s sense of self," he added.

Marcellini says the new space will also be an opportunity for the artists to sell their work.

"I think for a gallery, it’s going to be incredible for our artists. They’re going to have an opportunity to increase the sales. They get 60% from all the sales that happen of their artwork. So, I think for them it’s really going to help them build their career," Marcellini said.

If all goes according to plan, portions of the new space will open this fall.

More information on the project can be found on the PASC website. In the meantime, community members can support art shows at the Padzieski gallery on June 22 and at the PASC Gallery at The Belt on July 8.

Those interested in supporting the art studio and gallery build can donate here.