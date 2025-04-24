Detroit nonprofit Life Remodeled hosts adult prom fundraiser to revitalize neighborhoods

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Life Remodeled, a Detroit-based nonprofit, is preparing for its annual fundraiser called Prom Remodeled — an adults-only party aimed at supporting neighborhood revitalization efforts.

The event will take place Saturday night inside the Durfee Innovation Society's gym, with proceeds going toward the organization's community improvement initiatives.

"There are four core areas that we really focus on," said Diallo Smith, COO of Life Remodeled. "The first is youth programming. We want to make sure all of our young people in our neighborhoods have access to opportunity for them to grow educationally. The second is the six-day project. So we gather together thousands of volunteers to come together to come serve in one Detroit neighborhood a year to help beautify and help clean up that neighborhood. The third is the opportunity hubs."

Smith explained that the fourth focus area is Opportunity Remodeled, which repurposes vacant properties into places of opportunity, like what was done with Durfee.

"It (Durfee) is an old school that we repurposed into what we call an opportunity hub," Smith said.

The Durfee Innovation Society now hosts nonprofits and small businesses inside the building.

Ricontta Hills, whose business Gentle Hands of Integrity provides certified nursing assistant and phlebotomy training inside Durfee, is excited about attending the prom with her husband.

"Original prom, I went stag, which means I went by myself. This time, I have the perfect date: my husband," Hills said.

Hills says she has felt the impact of Life Remodeled's work firsthand.

"They go over and beyond to make sure everyone is involved and everyone is seen," Hills said. "They make you feel like a family."

Smith emphasized that Prom Remodeled isn't just for businesses located inside Durfee but for anyone who wants to support the cause. This year's celebrity guest will be DJ Kool.

The event is sponsored by several business partners including Amazon.

"Amazon is always focused on being a great employer but this time, we get to be a great neighbor," Ian Conyers of Amazon said.

Smith extended an invitation to the community: "Will you go to prom with me?"

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

