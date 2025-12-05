DETROIT (WXYZ) — For some teachers across metro Detroit, resources can be hard to come by, but a massive book giveaway is helping change that, with more than 20,000 books being donated to support students who need them most.



Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Detroit teachers receive more than 20,000 free books to support students

Tens of thousands of books for middle schoolers all the way to young adults are going directly to teachers in Detroit, thanks to the nonprofit "Making Spirits Bright."

"This is something that we thrive on, is just putting together the pieces so the community has access to books," said Maria Dismondy, Executive Director of Making Spirits Bright.

WXYZ-TV

The nonprofit gave away more than 20,000 new and gently used books Friday. The donation came from Store House of Community Resources in Grand Rapids, with Two Men and a Truck stepping up to transport everything to the Wayne State Field House for the giveaway.

"We're just finding ways to get books into the community, and we're 100% volunteer-run," Dismondy said.

Volunteers like Carrane Dillard say this work is personal.

"I am a current resident of the city of Detroit, I grew up in Detroit, I went to Detroit Public Schools, and so does my son, so being able to provide resources such as free books can not only help him but also his peers," Dillard said.

WXYZ-TV

All of these books are going straight to local teachers. Kelly Watson, a special education teacher at Pershing High School, says she's hoping to find stories she can share with her students.

"Some of the things I'm getting for my classroom, some I'm getting for my church," Watson said. "Any time I'm able to try to spark interest in kids, things that they might not have access to, then I like to be able to do that."

WXYZ-TV

Madison Heights teacher Laura Shultz says she's looking for books to help rebuild a school library.

"Our library had been closed for about 8 years, so, prior to COVID, and it was just kind of a dark, sad space, and we've taken it upon ourselves to refresh it," Shultz said.

WXYZ-TV

Both teachers emphasize the importance of these donations.

"They can't get better and more knowledgeable if they don't have access to the materials, so we want them to have them at home, to keep, to be theirs to put their hands on them, to revisit and all that good stuff," Watson said.

Shultz says Making Spirits Bright is doing just that.

"I just really appreciate organizations like this that realize there's a need and reaches out to communities that need the books, and I'm just really happy to be here. They're such a good group, and I'm happy I found them," Shultz said.

If you're interested in getting free books for your home or classroom, you can visit https://makingspiritsbright.org/team/ for more information.

————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

